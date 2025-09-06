Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association Hosts Dikir Maulidur Rasul Closing Ceremony

Bandar seri begawan: The Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association recently organized the Dikir Maulidur Rasul Closing Ceremony as part of the Maulidur Rasul celebration. The event took place at the association’s religious hall in Kampung Beribi on the night of September 5th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Awang Haji Junaidi bin Hussin, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association. The event featured the mass Fardhu Maghrib prayer and a dikir performance. This ceremony is part of the association’s annual religious activities, aimed at honoring and glorifying the Maulidur Rasul celebration.