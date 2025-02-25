Sultan of Brunei Sends Congratulatory Messages to Kuwait on 64th National Day



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has sent messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait. These messages were also extended to the members of the Royal family, the Government, and the people of Kuwait in celebration of their 64th National Day.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Sultan expressed his well wishes to the leadership and citizens of Kuwait on this significant occasion. The messages underline the close relationship and mutual respect between Brunei Darussalam and the State of Kuwait, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic ties between the two nations.

