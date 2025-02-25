Launching of SMS Brunei Prihatin for Orphan Fund



Bandar Seri Begawan: The SMS Brunei Prihatin for the Orphan Fund is now open for donations. The SMS Brunei Prihatin for the Orphan Fund will run for 9 months, starting 25th February 2025 until 25th November 2025. The initiative was launched by the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, in collaboration with Department of Radio Television Brunei; Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, Progresif Sendirian Berhad, and Imagine Sendirian Berhad. The launch was held at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, 25th February afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Nazmi bin Haji Awang Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony also included the presentation of donations collected through the SMS Brunei Prihatin campaign from last year by telecommunications companies. $154,245 was raised for last year’s SMS Brunei Prihatin campaign. Also held was a presentation of scholarship award certificates for the Orphan Scholar

ship Program for Session 4 to two selected orphans who will participate in the BIBD Alaf Program. Participants will be funded through the Orphan Fund managed by JAPEM.