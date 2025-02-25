Launching of ‘Jalinan Kasih’ Project Continues at RTB



Sungai Akar: Radio Television Brunei, RTB, continued its 17th ‘Jalinan Kasih’ project this year with an event launched at the RTB Broadcasting Complex in Sungai Akar on the morning of February 25.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the sponsors was officiated by Awang Cheong Chee Keong, the Acting Director of RTB. This year’s project sees participation from 12 local companies. Contributions from these companies will be handed over to 20 selected families, with 5 families benefiting from each district.





The ‘Jalinan Kasih’ project reflects RTB’s ongoing commitment to community support and collaboration with local businesses to assist families in need across the region.

