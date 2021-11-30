The Youth Conference for the Ship of Southeast Asia and Japan Youth Programme, SSEAYP 2021 provides an opportunity for local youths to forge relationships and network with ASEAN and Japanese youth to lead their activities in the future. Through the conference, it can promote friendship and understanding as well as youth exchanges between Japan and ASEAN countries despite the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Brunei Darussalam was represented by 35 participants between 18 to 30 years old.

With the theme, ‘Youth engagement in achieving SDGs: A route map for change’, a virtual conference organised in collaboration with the Government of Japan will be held every Sunday until the 9th January 2022. During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to understand the social agenda and discuss how youth can contribute in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs of the United Nations.

Nine topics covering community empowerment, poverty or access to water and food, employment, education, resilient and sustainable cities, health and well-being, life on land and water and sustainable energy are discussed. The Brunei Darussalam participants comprise those active in their respective associations and movements from the four districts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei