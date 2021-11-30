Brunei Darussalam is entering the Northeast Monsoon in early December 2021 and is expected to persist until around end of March 2022. In December 2021 and January 2022, also known as the rainy season, are the months that normally receive the highest amount of rainfall and have recorded the highest number of rain days, in comparison to the other months. During this period, the country normally experiences unsettled weather conditions with occasional heavy showers or thundershowers especially during the night until early morning.

In February and March 2022, the atmospheric conditions tend to be more stable with less rainfall activities. The risk of severe flooding may occur during the event of heavy rain coinciding with high tide and also the risk of landslide and falling trees during continuous heavy rain that may last for more than 1 hour. Strong surges from the Northeasterly wind may also result in the increase of wave height over Brunei waters to rough state that may reach up to 3.5 meters and wind speed may increase up to 50 kilometres per hour. The public is advised to take precautionary actions with respect to active weather condition forecast and always be up to date with the latest weather forecast, advisory and warning issued by Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department.

For the latest weather information contact Weather Line 114, or go to www.met.gov.bn or follow Facebook and Instagram @bruneiweather. Meanwhile, the national weather briefing on Northeast Monsoon will be premiered on 30 November 2021 virtually via the YouTube channel bruneiweather.

Source: Radio Television Brunei