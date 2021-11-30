The divisions in the Belait District Religious Affairs Office Building, Jalan Sultan, Kuala Belait are currently temporarily closed until the 2nd of December 2021. However, the Belait District Religious Affairs Office will continue to operate online.

Any inquiries for Barracks and Garbage Rental Payment, Tithe Collection and Distribution Division, and Family Counselling Services Division, Domestic Problem Complaints and Pre-Marriage Course Applications, the public can contact the line or email listed.

Meanwhile, the Administration Unit, Development and Maintenance Unit, Muslim Cemeteries Unit, Mosque Affairs Office Administration and Tithe Collection and Distribution Division, Temburong District Religious Affairs Office are also temporarily closed starting yesterday until a later date. Any inquiries for the Temburong District Religious Affairs Administration, Temburong District Religious Affairs Office, Temburong Tithe Collection and Distribution Division and Temburong Muslim Cemeteries Unit, the public can contact the line or email listed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei