Sports Gallery Resumes Operation



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Darussalam Sports Gallery at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium is back in operation. The gallery among other things showcases the development of the country’s sports and the achievement of successful national athletes in regional and international championships.





According to Radio Television Brunei, there are five exhibition zones and three special corners in the gallery. Zone ‘A’ showcases the involvement of national athletes in sports from the 1950s to the 80s, covering sports including football, go-kart, tug-of-war, and many more. Zone ‘B’ features the Royal Family’s participation and involvement in sports.





Meanwhile, Zones ‘C’ and ‘D’, among others, display the success of national athletes, the 20th Southeast Asian Games or SEA Games, and the national team’s success in the Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy for ASEAN Youth Football Tournament (HBT) in 2012. Zone ‘E’ highlights the success of the national team in football competitions, and the participation of Persons with Disability at the national and international levels. There is also an interactive corner that provides various games including golf, basketball, and many more.

