Ar-Razaq Kifayah Management: Brunei’s Pioneering Funeral Service



Bandar Seri Begawan: Funeral management services hold significant importance in Muslim communities, addressing both physical and spiritual needs as outlined by Islamic laws and local traditions. These services include the cleansing, shrouding, and burial of the deceased, along with fulfilling other necessary religious and communal obligations.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Ar-Razaq Kifayah Management has emerged as a pivotal entity in Brunei Darussalam, being the first funeral management company in the nation. Established with the intent to streamline the funeral rites process for grieving families, the company provides a range of packages tailored to meet various needs.





In Islam, funeral rites are considered Fardu Kifayah, a communal obligation that must be completed before the deceased can be laid to rest. Ar-Razaq Kifayah Management aims to assist in fulfilling these rites, thereby ensuring that both the spiritual and social aspects of the process are properly observed.

