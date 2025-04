Kesyukuran Ceremony for Istiadat Bersiram Held at Istana Nurul Iman

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Doa Selamat and Kesyukuran Ceremony for the ‘Istiadat Bersiram’ of Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah was held at Istana Nurul Iman, 10th April afternoon. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the birth of Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Daniya Rahmatul Bolkiah binti Pengiran Suami Abdullah Al-Hashimi on the 28th of Rabiulawal 1446 corresponding to the 2nd of October 2024.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was conducted in the presence of Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim bin Pengiran Indera Mahkota Pengiran Anak Doctor Kemaludin Al-Haj. The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Awang Hamidon bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Hamid, who then led the reading of Dikir Syarafil Anam and Dikir Marhaban. 17 cannon shots were fired at the compound of Istana Nurul Iman. Doa dikir was read by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Awang Hamidon.





Doa selamat and kesyukuran was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar. Also present, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran-Pengiran Cheteria; Cabinet Ministers; Members of Council; Deputy Ministers; Pengiran-Pengiran Peranakan; Pehin-Pehin Manteri and Manteri-Manteri Bertauliah; Permanent Secretaries; and Deputy Permanent Secretaries.