TVET Application for 2025/2026 Academic Session Now Open for ‘O’ Level School Leavers



Bandar Seri Begawan: Applications for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Scheme, TVET for the 2025/2026 academic session is now open specifically for eligible ‘O’ level school leavers to pursue higher education at local private higher institutions.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Education through the Department of Scholarship Management in a press release stated that application is open until the 10th of May 2025, from 8:30 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. The application form is available at the Ministry of Education’s website at ‘moe.gov.bn’.

Completed forms and documents must be submitted via local private higher institutions listed. For enquiry, contact the Department of Scholarship Management at 238 0019 during office hours, or email to ‘[email protected]’.