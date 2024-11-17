Special Vespa Convoy for Movember.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Men’s Health Awareness Month, Movember Campaign was enlivened with a special Vespa convoy event involving over 70 Vespa riders and PJSC staff motorcycles. The 30-kilometer convoy started from the parking area of ‘Taman Jerudong Pusing Lagi’ and ended at a shopping centre in Salambigar. Such an event is a symbol of raising awareness of men’s health. Movember awareness month is a campaign celebrated each year specifically to encourage men to step up initiatives towards men’s health care.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The event not only highlighted the importance of men’s health awareness but also fostered community spirit among participants. The convoy, with its vibrant display of Vespas, attracted attention and sparked conversations about the significance of regular health check-ups and early detection of health issues. Participants were enthusiastic about promoting the cause and emphasized the importance of taking proactive steps in maintaining health.

The organizers of the

convoy expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the impact of the event, hoping it would inspire more similar activities in the future. The event concluded with a gathering at the Salambigar shopping centre, where participants shared experiences and discussed further initiatives for men’s health advocacy.