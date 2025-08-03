Special Education Carnival Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Inclusive Activities

Kampung salambigar: The Ministry of Education, through its Special Education Department, celebrated its 30th anniversary with the launch of the Special Education Carnival. This event took place at a shopping centre in Kampung Salambigar and concluded its two-day run on August 3, 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the carnival was officially opened by Awang Aliuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education. The event featured various competitions and a Bootcamp Demo Day, involving the participation of special needs students from primary and secondary schools across the nation. Participants from Limbang and Labuan, Malaysia, were also invited. The carnival aimed to enhance public awareness of the capabilities, aspirations, and needs of students with special needs. It served as a platform to build confidence, nurture inclusive values, reduce stigma, and encourage empathy within the community.