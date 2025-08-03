Active Weather Conditions Predicted in Brunei Darussalam Due to Southwest Monsoon

Bandar seri begawan: Brunei Darussalam is currently under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon, which is anticipated to last until September 2025. Active weather conditions are forecasted to occur from Sunday, August 3rd, until Thursday, August 7th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department has reported that occasional heavy and thundery showers are likely, predominantly affecting inland areas during the afternoon. There is potential for these conditions to extend to coastal and sea areas during the night and early morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 kilometers per hour in or near heavy thundershowers. The public is advised to adopt precautionary measures in light of the expected active weather conditions.

For the latest updates on weather conditions, residents can contact the duty meteorological forecaster through Weather Line 114 or visit the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department’s website, Facebook, or Instagram.