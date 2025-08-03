Domestic Science Exhibition Highlights Women’s Creativity in Belait District

Kuala belait: The Pertiwi Association, Belait District Branch, organised the Domestic Science Exhibition and Competition in conjunction with the 79th Royal Birthday Celebration for the Belait district. Held at the Kuala Belait Municipal Hall, the event aimed to showcase the creativity of women in the district.

According to Radio Television Brunei, prizes were presented by Dayang Hajah Yuria Abyana binte Haji Ahmad, the wife of the Assistant Belait District Officer. This year, 65 people participated in the competition, which featured categories such as arrangement, weaving and sewing, cooking, cakes and biscuits, as well as flowering plant.