The Tenaga Suria Brunei, TSB in Belait District contributed about 0.14 per cent of the country’s total power generation capacity and is operated by the Department of Electrical Services, Ministry of Energy. TSB is a joint project between the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan and Seria Energy Lab. TSB was among the focus of the first Solar Energy Tour organised as part of the Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition, MYCE Energy Theme Week. The delegation comprised of over 30 participants consisting of Secondary and Sixth Form Centre students, teachers and officers.

The delegation was welcomed by Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, a Member of the Legislative Council as Co-Founder of Green Brunei. Wu Chun, who is also a Go Green advocate in an interactive sharing session also discussed on renewable energy technologies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei