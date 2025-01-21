SMS Registration for Examination Results Opens for Brunei Religious Education Exams



Bandar Seri Begawan: Registration to obtain the results of the Pre-Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate, Pre-STPUB, and the Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate, STPUB for 1445/2024 through the Short Message Service, SMS, will be opened from 22nd January 2025. The Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Examination Division, Department of Islamic Studies as Secretariat of the Brunei Religious Education Examination Board informed that registration will be opened from 2 in the afternoon.





According to Radio Television Brunei, registration is free through the SMS service by typing the required format. Candidates need to send KHEU (space) REG (space) EXAMINATION CENTRE NUMBER (space) CANDIDATE INDEX NUMBER (space) SMART IDENTIFICATION CARD NUMBER to specific numbers based on their service provider. DST customers can send their SMS to 888 5555, Progresif Sendirian Berhad customers to 38666, and Imagine Sendirian Berhad customers to 39966.





Successful registration will be confirmed via SMS, and exam results will be sent to registered customers once they are released, with a charge of $1.00 for each SMS exam result received.

