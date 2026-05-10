Brunei: From a single network, Brunei Radio service has rapidly expanded to five networks. This expansion allows radio to be viewed interactively, marking a significant evolution in the service. As Brunei Radio Service celebrates its 69th anniversary, News at Ten highlights the evolution of these radio services.

According to Radio Television Brunei, since its inception on 2nd May 1957, RTB has been proactive in its approach. The service has transformed from being merely an audio experience to a platform that can be 'seen' and 'followed' interactively. The integration of advanced technology and social media has revitalized radio broadcasting, enabling deejays and producers to deliver current content in real time. Despite the rapid changes, radio continues to hold a special place in the hearts of listeners.

Radio Brunei, being the main information platform in the country, remains committed to transformation in line with current developments. The anniversary message, "Happy 69th Radio Day to all RTB radio staff and loyal listeners," underscores the service's dedication to its audience and its role in the country's media landscape.