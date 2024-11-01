‘Siuknya Sedekah’ 6.0 Project Fosters Culture of Almsgiving in Tutong Town.



TUTONG: The ‘Siuknya Sedekah’ 6.0 Project offers the public an opportunity to participate in almsgiving, organized by the Ibadurrahman Youth Group in collaboration with the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee, Tutong Town. This community service initiative is open until this Sunday, coinciding with the 58th anniversary of the Mosque.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the project aims to collect a range of basic necessities from the public, which will subsequently be distributed to target groups in need. The initiative is designed to encourage the practice of almsgiving within the community. Donations are accepted at the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Tutong Town, from 8:30 in the morning to 7:15 in the evening.