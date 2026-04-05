Tutong: Syarikat Stesen Minyak Perusahaan Cahaya Pakatan Berhad celebrated its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of operation grounded in the principles of honesty and integrity. The celebration took place at the Official Residence of the Tutong District Officer, with the Minister of Development highlighting the company's success through these core values.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the Silver Jubilee not only honors the company's achievements but also acts as a stimulus for ongoing competitiveness and economic contribution. He underlined the importance of integrity and honesty in business operations as a pathway to excellence for local companies.

Yang Berhormat expressed hope that the company can lead efforts to bolster the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ecosystem, focusing on job creation and developing a skilled local workforce. This initiative aligns with the national agenda aimed at fostering an excellent future generation.

The event also featured the presentation of awards and a donation to the Tutong District Orphans Fund, accepted by Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer.