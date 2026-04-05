Bandar seri begawan: The exhibition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) aims to promote active community involvement in the positive and effective utilization of digital developments. It particularly seeks to inspire the younger generation, including students and youth, to engage in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

According to Radio Television Brunei, the AI exhibition attracted visitors who highlighted the importance of the ethical use of AI. This emphasis on ethics underscores a critical aspect of integrating AI advancements into everyday applications, ensuring that the technology is used responsibly.