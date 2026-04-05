Belait district: Cleaning of the Singa Menteri water tank in Belait District is scheduled for 6th April, starting at 8 in the morning. Some areas may experience low water pressure, particularly those situated on higher ground. According to Radio Television Brunei, the areas that may be affected include Jalan Singa Menteri, Jalan Setia Diraja, Jalan Sungai, Light Industrial Kuala Belait, Kampung Pandan 'A', Kampung Pandan 'B', and the surrounding areas. Residents in these locations are advised to prepare for potential disruptions in their water supply. For residents needing assistance, water tanker services can be requested by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.