Shuttle Bus Service Enhances Access to Istana Nurul Iman



Bandar Seri Begawan: To ensure the smooth running of transportation services for visitors to Istana Nurul Iman, shuttle bus services are provided by the Transportation Committee for the convenience of the public as early as 7 in the morning at the designated parking area. Officers from various agencies are entrusted to operate the shuttle bus service to ensure the visitor’s safety and comfort.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the shuttle bus locations include Jame Asr Hassanil Bolkiah with the Blue Code; Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium with the Green Code; Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB with the Pink Code; and Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah building with the Orange Code.

