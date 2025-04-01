General

Sparkling Lights Enliven Hari Raya

Bandar Seri Begawan: As usual, the night atmosphere in the month of Syawal is enlivened with sparkling lights. In a closer look by RTB crew, the night atmosphere in several commercial areas was illuminated by colourful lights. The installation of colourful lights further enlivened the Aidilfitri atmosphere.

According to Radio Television Brunei, private homes are also decorated with various colours and shapes. This certainly enlivened the festive atmosphere of Hari Raya.

