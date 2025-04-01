Open Istana Tradition Praised During Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: Visiting Istana Nurul Iman during Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a unique tradition in Brunei Darussalam, and is a highly anticipated moment for all citizens, residents, and even tourists. The Open Istana concept has won praises and admiration from tourists who are in the country to experience the cultures of Brunei, especially the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Open Istana concept allows visitors a rare opportunity to explore the opulent halls of Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei. This tradition provides an opportunity for the public to meet the royal family, fostering a sense of community and goodwill during the celebrations.





The Open Istana not only serves as a cultural highlight but also plays a significant role in promoting Brunei as a tourist destination. Tourists visiting during Hari Raya Aidilfitri have the chance to participate in this local tradition, gaining insight into the customs and heritage of Brunei.

