Shape the Nation’s Direction



Bandar Seri Begawan: The recent governmental announcement outlined a strategic plan to foster economic growth in Brunei Darussalam through targeted investments in key sectors. The initiative aims to create job opportunities for locals and boost the country’s competitiveness on the global stage, particularly within Southeast Asia.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the government emphasized that achieving the budget’s goals requires a collaborative effort from all sectors, including the government, private enterprises, and the public. Every citizen is encouraged to contribute to shaping the nation’s future, with an emphasis on enhancing Brunei Darussalam for both current and future generations. Yang Berhormat highlighted the importance of collective effort and maintaining hope to realize these national aspirations.

