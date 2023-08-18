Serial Theft Suspects Apprehended

Four suspects believed to be involved in house-breaking and serial theft were arrested recently. The suspects, two men and two local women were apprehended at different places in Brunei Muara District through the through the continuous efforts of the Royal Brunei Police Force to combat criminal activities, apart from public tip-off.

Also found were stolen items believed to be from theft and housebreaking incidents occurred over the past few months in Bandar Seri Begawan, Kiulap, Berakas and Gadong. Investigation conducted by the Housebreaking and Car Theft Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigation Department found the syndicate were involved in 32 housebreaking and theft cases reported in the areas. All suspects were remanded for investigation. The case will be mentioned again on 24th of August. If found guilty, the suspects can be sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding 15 years and whipping.

Source: Radio Television Brunei