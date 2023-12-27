Senator Gatchalian Urges Prudent Energy Use During Holiday Season

MANILA - Amid a noticeable increase in electricity usage, Senator Win Gatchalian emphasized the importance of energy conservation, particularly among businesses and households, during the holiday season. His call aligns with December's observance as the National Energy Consciousness Month, intended to promote responsible energy practices.

According to Philippines News Agency, In his statement, Gatchalian highlighted the significance of energy conservation as a means to save costs, ensure sustainability, and reduce environmental impact. He pointed out that heightened energy usage during this period can have broader implications.

Proclamation No. 1427 designates December as National Energy Consciousness Month, emphasizing public awareness regarding the need for energy conservation. This initiative ties into the broader goals of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (Republic Act 11285), which Gatchalian authored. The Act mandates the institutionalization of energy efficiency and conservation through the development and implementation of plans designed to ensure energy supply sufficiency and stability, mitigate the impact of high energy prices, and protect the environment.

Gatchalian further stressed the relevance of energy conservation in the context of the El Niño phenomenon. He explained that El Niño tends to bring warmer weather conditions, leading to increased electricity consumption and a higher demand for energy. This situation underscores the need for adequate energy supply to meet the country's electricity requirements, especially during periods of heightened usage.