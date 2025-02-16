Scout Leaders and University Rover Crew Enhance Skills at Intensive Training Course



Gadong: A total of 36 Scout Leaders from all districts, alongside Rover Scout crew members from Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), participated in a one-day General Information Course. This event, organized by the National Scout Training Team, aimed to enhance the participants’ understanding of the Scouting movement and its core values.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the course was designed to increase participants’ knowledge and provide an in-depth explanation of the purpose and basic values of Scouting. It also focused on helping the Scout Leaders and Rover Scouts understand the principles and organizational structure of the Scouting movement. Furthermore, the course aimed to hone leadership skills through practical training and simulations.





The training took place at the Multipurpose Hall of the Brunei Darussalam Scout Association Headquarters in Gadong, where participants engaged in a variety of activities aimed at improving their leadership capabilities.

