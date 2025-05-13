Saudi Ministry Tightens Control on Haj Entry Points



Makkah: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia is implementing stricter controls at the entry points of Arafah and Mina to manage the entry of individuals without a valid haj visa. This initiative was discussed in a recent meeting between Brunei Darussalam’s Haj Pilgrim Management Office for Administration and Medical and Dhuyuful Bayt, a haj operator in Makkah.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Osama Danish, the Managing Director of Dhuyuful Bayt, explained that the company is preparing by providing passes containing essential information for pilgrims. He emphasized the company’s dedication to offering optimal services to Brunei’s haj pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land. During the meeting, haj management officers also visited the pilgrims’ camp sites in Arafah and Mina to assess the preparations firsthand. Dhuyuful Bayt is tasked with providing services and ensuring the movement of pilgrims from their arrival in Madinah and Makkah until their departure from the Holy Land.

