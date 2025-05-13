Sultan of Brunei Receives Timor-Leste’s Chief of Defence Force



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, received in audience His Excellency Lieutenant General Domingos Raul ‘Falur Rate Laek’, Chief of Defence Force of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste. The audience ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman on the afternoon of May 13.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Excellency and his delegation are on a four-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam starting from May 12. This visit marks His Excellency’s first to Brunei Darussalam since his appointment as Chief of Defence Force of Timor-Leste on February 2, 2022. Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste have developed warm and cordial bilateral relations, rooted in mutual respect and shared regional aspirations.





During the audience, His Majesty welcomed the Chief of Defence Force of Timor-Leste. Accompanying His Excellency was His Excellency Abel Guterres, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam.

