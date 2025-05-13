Sultan of Brunei Sends Congratulatory Message to Australian Prime Minister



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has consented to send a congratulatory message to The Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, on the occasion of his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of Australia.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Sultan expressed his warm congratulations to Prime Minister Albanese, acknowledging the strengthening of bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and Australia. The message underscores the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between the two nations.





The Sultan’s congratulatory message reflects the longstanding ties and mutual respect shared by Brunei and Australia. As both countries look to the future, the emphasis on cooperation and diplomatic relations remains a priority.

