​The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation in tracing the whereabouts of an Indonesian woman who ran away from her employer.

40-year-old, WATI is the holder of passport number, B9429176.

Any information on her whereabouts can be relayed to the Kampung Ayer Police Station at 2202114 or hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei