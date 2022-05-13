An individual was issued a compound fine of $500 by the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe, for an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Section 12 Chapter 30, for dumping rubbish at the open area of Meragang Beach entrance.

Mohd Irwan bin Omar was given 7 days to pay the fine. Failure to do so, will be taken to court. If convicted, the defendant will be fined not less than $1,000 and not exceeding $3,000 for the first offense and for second or subsequent offences will be fined not less than $3,000 and not more than $9,000, sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei