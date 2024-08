KAMPUNG SUNGAI AKAR — The Royal Brunei Police Force will be conducting a shooting exercise on the 10th of August at the RBPF Shooting Range located in Kampung Sungai Akar.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the exercise is scheduled to run from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. Residents in the vicinity are advised not to panic and to avoid approaching the training area during these hours. This precaution is aimed at ensuring the safety of the public while the police conduct their training operations.