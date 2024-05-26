ROTC Games Fosters Unity, Discipline, Loyalty

Bacolod City—Almost 2,000 student-athletes are competing in the Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games 2024 Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg that kicked off at Panaad Park and Stadium here Sunday. Hosted by Bacolod, along with the neighboring cities of Talisay and Victorias, the weeklong sports competition, themed "Husay ng ROTC, Husay ng Kabataan," gathers participants from Western Visayas (Region 6), Central Visayas (Region 7), and Eastern Visayas (Region 8).

According to Philippines News Agency, honorary chairperson of the Games' Executive Organizing Committee, the ROTC Games are essential in fostering a sense of unity, discipline, and loyalty to the nation. "Through this, our cadets are not only honing their physical abilities but also fostering a sense of unity, discipline, and loyalty to the nation—values that Bonifacio held dearly," he said.

Student-athletes will compete in 14 events including arnis, athletics, boxing, chess, e-sports, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, target shooting, raiders competition, swimming, and the Miss ROTC pageant. The Games are organized by the Department of National Defense, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for the second year.

Of the 1,938 total participants, 1,374 are from Western Visayas; 402 from Central Visayas; and 162 from Eastern Visayas. Last year, the Visayas leg, hosted by Iloilo City, gathered about 700 student-athletes. Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo urged the athletes to look beyond medals and victories, focusing on promoting the ROTC program, discovering new talents, and instilling a deeper sense of nationalism and sportsmanship.

PSC Chair Richard Bachmann, whose message was delivered by Commissioner Bong Coo, expressed excitement about the future contributions of the ROTC Games to Philippine sports. "An inspired youth is a vital force for continuing the accomplishment of the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) governance," he added. Norberto Mangulabnan, president of host CHED institution Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, emphasized that the Games highlight the ROTC program as a pathway to patriotism and holistic youth development.

"The Games emphasize sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, and excellence, instilling values that go beyond the athletic field and contribute to the overall growth of the participants," Mangulabnan said.