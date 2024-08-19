Romualdez: China’s actions an affront to PH sovereignty

MANILA: House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Monday condemned 'in the strongest terms' the reckless and illegal maneuvers executed by the China Coast Guard against Philippine Coast Guard vessels, BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engaño, in the West Philippine Sea. 'The deliberate actions of the China Coast Guard (CCG) are a direct affront to Philippine sovereignty and a blatant violation of international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which both the Philippines and China are signatories,' he said in a press statement. He said the Philippines has consistently upheld its commitment to peace and stability in the region, exercising maximum restraint despite repeated provocations. However, Romualdez said these recent events are not mere incidents but 'part of a troubling pattern of behavior' that escalates tensions and undermines the rule of law in the West Philippine Sea. 'It is incumbent upon us, as a nation, to stand firm in defending our rights and prot ecting our maritime domain,' he said. 'The Philippines will not be cowed by intimidation or coercion. Our Coast Guard vessels will continue their vital missions, including delivering supplies to our outposts in the West Philippine Sea, and we will not relent in our pursuit of protecting our national interests.' Romualdez called on Beijing to 'exercise restraint' and cease all actions that endanger lives and violate international norms. 'The path forward must be one of dialogue and mutual respect, not confrontation and aggression. The safety and security of our region depend on it,' he said. He also urged the international community to take cognizance of these dangerous actions that threaten not only regional stability but also the freedom of navigation in the WPS. 'We remain resolute in our commitment to uphold the dignity and sovereignty of the Republic of the Philippines. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the West Philippine Sea,' Romualdez said. Source: Philippines News Agency

