The Divine Vaccine and Tawakal Roadshow Talk was held at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town, Temburong, 21st January late afternoon.

The talk was delivered by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Besar, Ra’es of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College. The talk explained on the divine vaccine as one of the country’s powerful measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 apart from adhering to the guidelines of standard operating procedures outlined by the Ministry of Health. The event was organized by the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College and the Temburong District Mosque Affairs Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei