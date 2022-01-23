The Ministry of Development has issued a COVID-19 Control Measure Guidelines specifically for the Construction Industry in an effort to control the spread of the pandemic. Among them, the Contractors and the Construction Company are required to ensure that all employees and visitors complete at least two doses of the vaccine and perform the ART once every two weeks.

During a working visit to several project sites under the 11th National Development Plan, NDP, conducted by the Housing Development Department and Public Works Department, yesterday morning, the Minister of Development explained that although faced with COVID-19 challenges, Phase 2 of the Kampung Lugu National Housing Plan Project is running smoothly and expected to be completed by the middle of next year. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar also said that the construction project of some 750 units of terrace houses for Phase 7 of Kampung Tanah Jambu National Housing Scheme, is currently in the tender evaluation process. Meanwhile the project to repair and complete 140 units of terrace houses in Kampung Rimba National Housing Scheme is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Flyover Construction Project from Muara-Tutong Highway to Lugu National Housing Scheme expected to be completed in March, is hoped to shorten the travel time of road users heading towards Brunei Muara District. Meanwhile, the Jalan Tutong Lama Repair Project involved road surface repair works; the construction of concrete drains and widening part of the road. The project is expected to be completed next month. Joining the delegation were the Deputy Minister of Development and a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei