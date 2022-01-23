The Ministry of Health also informed that the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for house-to-house service will be carried out next week for selected patients.

The house-to-house service will be carried out in several Mukims from 9 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon on the following dates. On the 24th of January 2022 in Mukim Berakas ‘A’, Mukim Berakas ‘B’, Mukim Mentiri and Mukim Serasa. For Mukim Telisai, Mukim Pekan Tutong, Mukim Keriam, Mukim Kiudang, Mukim Seria and Mukim Liang it will be conducted on the 25th of January.

Meanwhile on the 26th of January, the house to house service will be carried out in Mukim Kiudang and Mukim Kuala Belait; 27th of January in Mukim Ukong and several mukims in Kampung Ayer area and the 29th of January in Mukim Lamunin, Mukim Kiudang as well as several mukims in Kampung Ayer. Patients who fulfil the criteria for the service will be contacted in advance by the Ministry of Health for screening, and will asked to provide identity card or passport number, as well as a Bru-HIMS card or number if any.

The movement restrictions carried out from midnight to 4 in the morning, 2 violations of the directive were issued compound fines nationwide.

Source: Radio Television Brunei