Road Closure on Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Bandar Seri Begawan Bound will be temporarily closed on 28th January. The Public Works Department in a press release informed that the temporary closure is due to repair works of an underground sewer near the Bandar Seri Begawan Fire Station traffic lights. The closure will start from 9 in the morning until works are completed. Road users are advised to be cautious and comply with traffic signs and speed limit.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the necessary repair work is prompted by the need to maintain the integrity of the sewer system, ensuring safety for all road users. The Public Works Department has urged the public to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Motorists are encouraged to follow any detour signs and instructions from on-site personnel to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the period of repair. The department assures that all necessary steps are being taken to expedite the repair process and m

inimize disruption.