Revival of Crochet Artistry in Baguio City Gains Momentum

BAGUIO CITY: The traditional craft of crochet, once a hallmark of Baguio City's culture, is experiencing a resurgence. High school students in the 80s and 90s were often seen with crochet hooks and colorful threads as part of their daily school gear, reflecting a time when thread-based products were a significant part of local crafts.

According to Philippines News Agency, a Baguio native and a nurse in the United Kingdom, crocheting and knitting were integral parts of the youth culture during her school years in the 1980s and 90s. She recalls that these crafts were mandatory in Technology and Home Economics (TLE) projects. Aquino reminisced about the popularity of crochet in her all-girls school, where colorful needles and hooks were coveted items among students. She noted that crocheted cardigans were particularly fashionable and a symbol of being 'in' during her high school days. Marbay shopping area beside the city market was known for its array of knitted and crocheted items.

The craft's popularity faded over time, but the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a revival in crochet, with many turning to online platforms to sell their creations. Susan Recolosado, a 63-year-old member of an informal group of women enthusiasts known as the 'crochet aunties,' has been crocheting since her elementary days. For her, crocheting is not only a pastime but also a means of earning. She mastered the art from her mother and created various items like school bags, ponchos, and warmers using different crochet patterns.

Recolosado shared that crocheting became a comforting activity during the pandemic lockdowns. The reopening of Session Road for the Sunday market provided her an opportunity to sell her creations. Her daughter, Therese, 20 years old and a first-year college student, also took up crocheting, inspired by the renewed interest in the craft and its marketability.

Highlighting the community spirit of Baguio, Recolosado's group donated crocheted bonnets to cancer patients at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center during the pandemic. She expressed joy in sharing her creations, viewing each item as a personal expression of herself.

The resurgence of crochet in Baguio symbolizes not only a return to traditional crafts but also the city's enduring connection to its cultural roots. This revival is seen as a positive development, reflecting the city's rich heritage and the timeless appeal of handcrafted items.