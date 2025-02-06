‘Rehlah Ila Ramadan’ Programme Organised by Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee



Tutong Town: The Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee in Tutong Town organised a ‘Rehlah Ila Ramadan’ or Road to Ramadan program. It included a forum titled ‘Recreation and Fasting’ and a discussion related to Ramadan and Health.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the knowledge sharing was intended as a guidance and community practice in preparation for the arrival of the month of Ramadan. The program was jointly conducted by the Imarah Division, and Muslimah Affairs Division, Mosque Affairs Department as well as the Tutong District Mosque Affairs Office.

