Brunei Honors Recipients at ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards Ceremony



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism hosted a plaque presentation ceremony to honour Brunei Darussalam’s recipients of the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards 2025 aim to promote growth and collaboration within the region by acknowledging efforts that contribute to economic prosperity, social progress, and cultural development.





Additionally, the event also included the presentation of Certificates of Participation in the Tourism Service Providers Enhancement Program for 2024, further underscoring the commitment to elevating tourism standards in Brunei and across the ASEAN region.

