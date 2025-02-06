Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications Hosts Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications held an Isra’ Mi’raj celebration on the afternoon of February 6th. Organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, the ceremony took place at the Ministry and was attended by Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri Bin Haji Mohammad Yusof. He represented Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Acting Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The ceremony featured a Special Talk titled ‘Prayer Enlightens the Mind’.





According to Radio Television Brunei, an Isra’ Mi’raj celebration was also held at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School on the morning of February 6th. The event included a talk titled ‘The Miraculous Journey of Isra Mikraj’. One thousand students from Years 1 to 6 attended the celebration, which was divided into two sessions.

