Launch of Comprehensive Shariah-Compliant Savings and Protection Plan



Gadong: The Takaful Brunei Keluarga Sendirian Berhad (TBK) launched the TBK Al-Ikhtiyar product, a comprehensive Shariah-compliant savings and protection plan. It took place at a hotel in Gadong, on the afternoon of February 6th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the launch was officiated by Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Chairperson of the Syariah Advisory Body of Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam and its subsidiaries. The product is designed to empower individuals in securing their financial future while adhering to Islamic principles. Additionally, a TBK roadshow is being held at the Atrium, The Mall Gadong, until February 9th, and is open to the public from 10 in the morning until 9 at night.

