Athletic

Recreational Cycling and Walking Events Highlight Mukim Telisai Gathering

1 day ago


Tutong: Various attractive activities and sales were held during the ‘Sung Nio Jati Li Mukim Telisai” OR ‘Maritah kitani ke Mukim Telisai” event. It was held at the open area nearby Bukit Beruang National Housing Scheme Mosque in the Tutong District.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the 26-kilometre recreational cycling event saw participation from Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs. Organized by the Mukim Telisai Consultative Council in collaboration with the Village Consultative Council under Mukim Telisai, the event aimed to strengthen family ties through healthy activities. A 3-kilometre walk was also held, offering participants more ways to engage in fitness and community bonding.

1 day ago

Related Articles

Kasuka Ar Rawda Secures Victory Against Kampung Buangko in Brunei Elite League Futsal

1 day ago

DPMM FC and Kasuka FC Set for Brunei Super League Finale

1 day ago

Pasig City-In a pivotal match at the Philsports Arena, Farm Fresh’s volleyball team, the Foxies, clinched a significant victory over Capital1’s Solar Spikers on Thursday, propelling them closer to a quarterfinal spot in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference. The Foxies secured a straight-set win with scores of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-20, effectively ending the Solar Spikers’ three-game winning streak and advancing their record to 3-4.

August 15, 2024

Pasig City-In a pivotal match at the Philsports Arena, Farm Fresh’s volleyball team, the Foxies, clinched a significant victory over Capital1’s Solar Spikers on Thursday, propelling them closer to a quarterfinal spot in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference. The Foxies secured a straight-set win with scores of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-20, effectively ending the Solar Spikers’ three-game winning streak and advancing their record to 3-4.

August 15, 2024
Back to top button