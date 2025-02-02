Recreational Cycling and Walking Events Highlight Mukim Telisai Gathering



Tutong: Various attractive activities and sales were held during the ‘Sung Nio Jati Li Mukim Telisai” OR ‘Maritah kitani ke Mukim Telisai” event. It was held at the open area nearby Bukit Beruang National Housing Scheme Mosque in the Tutong District.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the 26-kilometre recreational cycling event saw participation from Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs. Organized by the Mukim Telisai Consultative Council in collaboration with the Village Consultative Council under Mukim Telisai, the event aimed to strengthen family ties through healthy activities. A 3-kilometre walk was also held, offering participants more ways to engage in fitness and community bonding.

