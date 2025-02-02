Kasuka Ar Rawda Secures Victory Against Kampung Buangko in Brunei Elite League Futsal



Berakas: Kasuka Ar Rawda maintained its undefeated record after winning against a team from the Republic of Singapore, Kampung Buangko, 1st February night. At the multi-purpose hall of Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas, Kampong Buangkok in white jersey obtained two goals in the 10th and 22nd minutes. Kasuka scored two goals at the end of the first half and added three more goals in the second half. The match ended with Kasuka – FIVE, Kampung Buangkok – TWO.





According to Radio Television Brunei, in another match, Kota Ranger BK FC lost FIVE-TWO to Almerez Hi Tune. The competition showcased intense performances as teams battled for supremacy in the league.





Earlier in the morning, Kampong Buangkok continued the match at UBD Sports Complex, where the team achieved a victory, winning FIVE-THREE against Arbisyam FC. These matches highlighted the competitive spirit and skillful play within the Brunei Elite League Futsal.

