Temporary Half Road Closure on Lumut-Belait Highway Bridge



Kuala Belait: Half of the road at the Lumut-Belait Highway Bridge near the Kampung Mumong Landless Indigenous Citizens’ Housing Scheme will be temporarily closed from 3rd February until 14th February. The closure is scheduled to facilitate essential bridge maintenance works, which will take place daily from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to exercise caution during this period and adhere to the posted traffic signs and speed limits. The temporary closure aims to ensure the safety of both the maintenance workers and the public while the necessary repairs and maintenance are carried out efficiently.