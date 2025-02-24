General

Reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil and Doa Arwah Ceremony Held by Former Information Department Officers

1 day ago


Kampung Jerudong: Former officers and staff of the Information Department, through the Former Information Ad-Hoc Committee, gathered for a Reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil, and Doa Arwah ceremony on the morning of February 24th. The event took place at a restaurant in Kampung Jerudong.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony began with the mass recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin Bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs. The event was organized as a spiritual gathering for former department personnel to come together in prayer and remembrance.

1 day ago

Related Articles

Brunei Athletes Attend Anti-Doping Briefing to Enhance Understanding

1 day ago

Kampung Kilanas Mosque Supports Asnaf Families with ‘Berbagi Rezeki’ Programme

1 day ago

Kedayan Malay Food Festival Concludes With Successful Kelupis Sales

1 day ago

Chilli Harvesting Ceremony Marks Agricultural Initiative for Youth

1 day ago
Back to top button