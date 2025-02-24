Reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil and Doa Arwah Ceremony Held by Former Information Department Officers



Kampung Jerudong: Former officers and staff of the Information Department, through the Former Information Ad-Hoc Committee, gathered for a Reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil, and Doa Arwah ceremony on the morning of February 24th. The event took place at a restaurant in Kampung Jerudong.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony began with the mass recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin Bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs. The event was organized as a spiritual gathering for former department personnel to come together in prayer and remembrance.

